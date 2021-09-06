CAB raid seizes Tesla and six other vehicles in Dublin search operation

Valued at an estimated €270,000, the seized vehicles included Teslas, Volkswagen Golfs and an Audi A4. 
A hatchback Volkswagen Golf seized in the CAB raid today. Picture: Gardaí

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 19:32
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí targeting a money-laundering operation in Dublin have seized a total of seven vehicles valued at more than an estimated €250,000 today. 

In a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) search operation at a motor dealership in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 today, investigating gardaí found a variety of vehicles registered between 2017 and 2021. Valued at an estimated €270,000, the seized vehicles include: 

A Tesla recovered today at Blanchardstown. Picture: Gardaí

Another Volkswagen Golf recovered from the dealership in Dublin. Picture: Gardaí

The search took place as part of an ongoing investigation into organised criminal activity and money laundering. 

No arrests were made during the course of the CAB raid. 

Investigations are continuing. 

