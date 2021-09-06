Sixth man charged with performing sex act at M&S toilet

A man barred from a major Dublin city centre department store after he was charged with performing a sex act on himself there has pleaded not guilty.

Gerard McVeigh, 42, who is of no fixed address in Dublin 22, is accused of an offence contrary to the Sexual Offences Act for public masturbation at Marks & Spencer on Mary Street on June 16 last.

It followed an operation by gardaí who had set up an undercover surveillance operation.

He originally appeared at Dublin District Court in July after he was charged by Garda John Timmons of Store Street station. Garda Timmons provided the man’s solicitor with disclosure of prosecution evidence.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal meaning the case should be dealt with at district court level.

The judge accepted jurisdiction. He granted legal aid and had also agreed to a request from the garda to impose a bail condition barring the accused from the department store.

The case was listed again today but the defendant did not have to attend. His barrister Miska Hanahoe told the court that the case will be contested and it was expected it could take up to one hour.

Judge Bryan Smyth ordered that it will take place in May next year. Garda Timmons said three gardaí will give evidence and there was no CCTV evidence. Counsel said the accused may also testify.

Five other men are currently before the court with engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature in front of gardaí at the same men’s toilets in the store on Mary Street, in the city centre on various dates.