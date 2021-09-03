Cork pub to be sentenced at end of month for tampering with electricity meter

Sentencing was yesterday adjourned until September 28 in the case against a pub in Cork on charges related to tampering with an electricity meter.

The case against Waxy O’Connor’s of Marlboro Street, Cork, was back before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Mahon Corkery said: “There is a large amount of compensation to be paid back to the ESB. ESB Networks needed meter reading to be done which took a considerable period of time.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until the end of the month.

Guilty pleas were previously admitted on behalf of Waxy O’Connor’s Limited that they did, on a date unknown between November 27, 2012, and January 31, 2014, at the licensed premises on Marlboro Street, Cork, unlawfully interfere with an electricity meter owned or operated by the Electricity Supply Board.

The second count was of failing to take steps to discontinue an under-registering of electricity, again contrary to the Energy (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2012.

The particulars state that Waxy O’Connor’s Limited did between January 31, 2014, and January 21, 2019, being a registered consumer of electricity and having reasonable grounds for believing that an electricity meter was not duly registering the quantity of electricity being supplied to its premises, by reason of the electricity meter being interfered with, did fail to take all reasonable steps that such interference was discontinued.