Cork pub admits tampering with electricity meter

The charges state that Waxy O’Connor’s of Marlboro Street had under-registered its electricity use for almost five years
Waxy O’Connor’s was charged with unlawfully interfering with an electricity meter owned or operated by the Electricity Supply Board at the licensed premises on Marlboro Street, Cork. File photo

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 17:30
Liam Heylin

A pub in Cork has been prosecuted on charges related to tampering with an electricity meter and yesterday guilty pleas were entered to two charges.

The case against Waxy O’Connor’s of Marlboro Street, Cork, had been listed for arraignment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Brian Leahy said that the company could be arraigned on two charges on the indictment. A company director then entered guilty pleas – not in his personal capacity but in his capacity as director of the company – to the two counts.

The first was for unlawful interference with an electricity meter. The particulars stated that Waxy O’Connor’s Limited did, on a date unknown between November 27, 2012, and January 31, 2014, at the licensed premises on Marlboro Street, Cork, unlawfully interfere with an electricity meter owned or operated by the Electricity Supply Board.

The second count was of failing to take steps to discontinue an under-registering of electricity, again contrary to the Energy (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2012. 

The particulars state that Waxy O’Connor’s Limited did between January 31, 2014, and January 21, 2019, being a registered consumer of electricity and having reasonable grounds for believing that an electricity meter was not duly registering the quantity of electricity being supplied to its premises, by reason of the electricity meter being interfered with, did fail to take all reasonable steps that such interference was discontinued.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan adjourned sentencing in the case until September 3.

No facts were outlined in relation to the background to the case but it is anticipated that this will be done at the sentencing hearing.

#courtsplace: corkorganisation: waxy o’connor’s
