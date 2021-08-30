Judge imposes dating site ban on man accused of assaulting Limerick woman

A judge today imposed a dating website ban on a 30-year-old man charged with the assault causing harm of a Limerick woman on Saturday night.

At Ennis District Court today, Judge Alec Gabbett imposed the dating website ban on Kennis Handwatch as part of the accused’s bail conditions.

In the case, Mr Handwatch is charged with the assault causing harm of a 23-year-old Limerick woman on Saturday night at Mr Handwatch’s city apartment at Aviary House, Mount Kenneth, Limerick city.

The assault charge against Mr Handwatch - who celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday - is contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

As part of bail conditions Mr Handwatch, who works part-time, must sign on three times a week at Henry Street Garda Station, observe a curfew of 11pm to 7am, surrender his passport and have no contact with the alleged injured party.

Sgt Louis Moloney told Judge Gabbett that there is no Garda objection to bail and the conditions are agreed.

Judge Gabbett stated that the bail conditions should also include a condition where Mr Handwatch is not to arrange to meet anyone through online dating websites or any other medium.

Solicitor for Mr Handwatch, John Herbert, stated that the matter could be adjourned to Limerick District Court for directions from the DPP to October 20.

Judge Gabbett said that the directions could potentially involve other charges and remanded Mr Handwatch on bail to that date.