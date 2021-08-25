Student from Cork college charged with laundering €56k

A Co. Kerry college student is to stand trial accused of money laundering of crime proceeds totalling more than €56,000 in Dublin.

Sydney Amyamwu, 20, of Lee Drive, Ballinorig, Tralee, Co. Kerry, was arrested at Heuston train station in Dublin yesterday. It follows an investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

He was brought to the Bridewell Garda station in the city.

He was charged with four offences under section seven of Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 for having crime proceeds totalling €56,461 in three bank accounts on dates between January and August 2020.

He then appeared before Judge John King at Dublin District Court.

Garda John McKenna told the court that Mr Amyamwu was cautioned and made no reply to the charges.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment, meaning the case will be dealt with in the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

Bail terms

Garda McKenna sought a six-week adjournment for the book of evidence to be prepared. There was no objection to bail with conditions.

Mr Amyamwu, who works part-time and goes to college in Cork, agreed to the terms sought by Garda McKenna.

Judge King told him he must sign on twice a week, at his local garda stations in Kerry and in Cork when he goes back to college, remain contactable on his mobile phone at all times and a notify gardaí of any change of address.

Legal aid was granted to the student who has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He was remanded on bail and ordered to appear again in October when he is to be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial to the higher court.