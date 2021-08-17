Investigation launched following discovery of body in Co Fermanagh

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Co Fermanagh.
The body was found in a van on the Samsonagh Road in Boho early on Tuesday morning.
A police spokesperson said officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a van in Boho
“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death,” they said.
“The Samsonagh Road remains closed at this time while the police investigations continue.”