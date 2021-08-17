Investigation launched following discovery of body in Co Fermanagh

The body was found in a van on the Samsonagh Road in Boho early on Tuesday morning
Investigation launched following discovery of body in Co Fermanagh
An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Co Fermanagh (Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 18:15
Rebecca Black, PA

An investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body in Co Fermanagh.

The body was found in a van on the Samsonagh Road in Boho early on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death,” they said.

“The Samsonagh Road remains closed at this time while the police investigations continue.”

More in this section

Irish Youth Justice Service respond Teenage girl accused of stick-up with duct tape gun
Bail for Kinsale men accused of leaving man with 130 stitches and woman unconscious Bail for Kinsale men accused of leaving man with 130 stitches and woman unconscious
Garda stock Man, 20s, hospitalised after being assaulted on a Dublin City street
bodyplace: northern ireland
Investigation launched following discovery of body in Co Fermanagh

Watch the moment undercover Spanish police arrested Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices