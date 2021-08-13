Man arrested and more than €50k worth of cannabis seized in joint operation

A man was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences. 
Man arrested and more than €50k worth of cannabis seized in joint operation

The man is currently being detained at a Cavan Garda Station. File picture. 

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 18:36
Ciarán Sunderland

More than €50,000 worth of cannabis was seized today in Bailieborugh, Co Cavan in an operation targeting persons suspected of involvement in organised crime. 

In a multi-agency search operation, 2.56 Kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €51,200, pending analysis, was discovered after the search of a residence in the Cavan town. 

The Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and Cavan and Monaghan District Drugs Unit took part in the raid. 

The seized cannabis recovered today. Picture: Revenue
The seized cannabis recovered today. Picture: Revenue

One man, aged 27, was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences and is being detained at Bailieborugh Garda Station. 

He is being held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Read More

Man, 20s, hospitalised after being assaulted on a Dublin City street

More in this section

Man admits stabbing woman in forehead and chest after trying to smother her with pillow Man admits stabbing woman in forehead and chest after trying to smother her with pillow
Flowers at Ademola Giwa murder scene Mac Uilliam Road Man charged with murder of stab victim Ademola Giwa
Man held after €100k worth of drugs seized in Cork town Man held after €100k worth of drugs seized in Cork town
#crime#drugs
Garda stock

Man, 20s, hospitalised after being assaulted on a Dublin City street

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices