Man arrested and more than €50k worth of cannabis seized in joint operation

More than €50,000 worth of cannabis was seized today in Bailieborugh, Co Cavan in an operation targeting persons suspected of involvement in organised crime.
In a multi-agency search operation, 2.56 Kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €51,200, pending analysis, was discovered after the search of a residence in the Cavan town.
The Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and Cavan and Monaghan District Drugs Unit took part in the raid.
One man, aged 27, was arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences and is being detained at Bailieborugh Garda Station.
He is being held under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.