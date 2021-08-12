Smuggled tobacco concealed as potatoes discovered on vessel arrived from Rotterdam

Smuggled tobacco concealed in a shipment loaded as potatoes has been seized at Dublin Port as part of a routine search.
Valued at more than €700,000, the tobacco represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of nearly €560,000.
Branded as 'Flandria,' revenue officers yesterday discovered the 1.1kgs of rolling tobacco after the search of a vessel arrived from Rotterdam.
Investigating officers used a mobile X-Ray scanner to discover the smuggled tobacco concealed in the container.
Revenue have said investigations are ongoing after the seizure.
This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.
If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.