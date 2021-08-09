Two men arrested after Dublin city centre assault

Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault of a man in Dublin city centre in the early hours of this morning.
The attack is understood to have occurred on Princes street near the GPO.
The scene of the assault was sealed off for technical and forensic examination.
Investigating gardaí have arrested two men in connection with the alleged assault.
The two men are currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
They remain in custody while investigations are ongoing.