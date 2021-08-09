Man arrested after trespassing at Dublin garda offices on Harcourt Street

The man was spotted just before midday at the garda headquarters in Dublin City centre. 
The man was released without charge after he was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station. 

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 16:57
Ciarán Sunderland

A man was arrested for trespassing at garda offices in Dublin after an alleged security breach this afternoon. 

The man was discovered in the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) at roughly 11.55am this morning. 

He was seen in the garda headquarters at Harcourt Square, Dublin 2 where some of the country's most high-profile and serious crimes are investigated. 

The NCBI also provides support to local units across the country investigating homicide. 

Other important garda bureaus in the offices include: 

  • Cybercrime Bureau
  • Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB)
  • Special Detective Unit 
  • Garda National Economic Crime Bureau

He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station after his discovery and was later released without charge. 

A file is now being prepared for the man aged in his 30s for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

