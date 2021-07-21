Irish man arrested and numerous weapons seized in Germany after threat of 'unspecified attack'

The man, 53, was known to authorities for some time leading up to his arrest.
Irish man arrested and numerous weapons seized in Germany after threat of 'unspecified attack'

Weapons seized by police following the arrest of the Irish man. Pictures: Police Headquarters Frankfurt am Main

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 09:28
Michelle McGlynn

Police in Frankfurt have arrested an Irish man claimed he was going to commit an unspecified attack in a letter.

The man, 53, was known to authorities for some time leading up to his arrest.

Police say he has sent a large number of handwritten letters to authorities and courts in the state of Hessen in which he would allege injustices on the part of government agencies.

The letters are said to have often been filled with confused and incomprehensible content.

Police believe the contents of the letters indicate an individual suffering from mental confusion. The accused man also cited Nazi-era terms such as Reichsbürger.

The situation escalated on July 12, when the man sent identical letters to several authorities announcing he would carry out an unspecified attack on July 20.

An investigation was launched and a search for the man, whose whereabouts were unknown for some time, was carried out.

The suspect was tracked down at a large garden plot in northern Frankfurt where it is believed he had been staying for a long period of time.

He was arrested and authorities carried out a search of the land as well as a construction trailer, several steel containers and some rundown vehicles which were on the site.

During the course of the search, numerous weapons were discovered including gas, air guns, a crossbow, daggers and swords.

The weapons were seized and the man is being detained and expected to be charged with offences against the German state.

Read More

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

More in this section

Man pleads guilty to dealing Benzodiazepine tablets outside Cork's GPO Man pleads guilty to dealing Benzodiazepine tablets outside Cork's GPO
Corkman shouted 'I pay your wages' while abusing Garda when drunk Corkman shouted 'I pay your wages' while abusing Garda when drunk
Naked and drunk guest threatened Cork guesthouse owner, court told Naked and drunk guest threatened Cork guesthouse owner, court told
crime
CLAIRE LOTT; NADINE LOTT

Mother tells Nadine Lott murder trial of trying to save her daughter's life

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 17, 2021

  • 12
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 34
  • 45
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices