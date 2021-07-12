Woman jailed for chasing vulnerable woman who tried to escape attack in Cork hotel

A court in Cork has heard how a vulnerable woman under violent attack ran into a hotel in the hope of gaining sanctuary and now one of the women who chased her has been jailed for four months for her part in the crime.

Noreen Foley, 33, was sentenced for her part in the violent incident.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of four months on her after she pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging with others in an affray.

In the course of his outline of evidence Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the victim was knocked to the ground and kicked in the head, but he added that the defendant before the court was present while this was happening but was not the one involved in the kicking of the injured party.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, outlined the mitigating factors including Noreen Foley’s serious health issues at the moment.

Judge Kelleher said: “I take into consideration everything that is said in her favour. But this a very serious incident in a public place.

A vulnerable person from the homeless services was viciously assaulted – not only once but she was assaulted a second time when she tried to find sanctuary in the Clayton Hotel. She received kicks to the head.

“I am told this person (Noreen Foley) did not administer the kicks to the head but another person did.

“The court cannot allow assaults like that to take place, especially to vulnerable members of the public.” The judge imposed the four-month jail term. Recognisances in the event of an appeal were set at €500 cash and an independent surety of €500.

Sgt Davis said the incident occurred on January 11 at Lapp’s Quay, Cork, where an argument developed between service users at Cork Simon Community.

“Noreen Foley and (another woman) made numerous attempts to assault the other person. They pulled the injured party’s hair. She ran away. They followed her into the hotel and attempted to attack her in there."

Mr Collins-Daly reminded Judge Kelleher that when this matter came before Cork District Court just over a week ago for sentencing, Foley collapsed and an ambulance had to be called to take her from the courtroom.

The solicitor said: “This is a nasty incident. She knows that.” Foley was recently living at Oscar’s hostel, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork. Her solicitor said that with her health difficulties she was getting support from her mother and sister.