Teenager who threatened to stab her parents and young siblings has foster care extended

A young teenage girl told her mother that she would stab to death her younger siblings and then afterwards stab her mother and father.

That is according to evidence given by the child’s mother who told a Family Law Court that her daughter told her that “she didn’t care for the price that she would have to pay, prison or whatever”.

The mother told the court: “I don’t take that lightly - her saying that. She hadn’t gone that far before - she had said before that we would pay for her unhappiness and lash out and attack us.” The teenager was brought into care by Tusla on foot of an interim care order (ICO) last month after her parents stated that they couldn’t control her behaviour and were in fear over the threats she made concerning family members.

The parents were seeking a three-month extension to the ICO whereas Tusla believed a one-month extension was sufficient.

Seeking the three-month extension, the mother said in relation to another flashpoint at home where the gardaí were called: “I was a human shield there to protect the younger children from weapons passing by my head - whatever she can lay her hands on”.

The mother told Judge Mary Larkin that supports offered by Tusla now to accompany a re-unification in four weeks are not sufficient and instead a three-month extension to the ICO is required.

She said: “I don’t feel that I can protect them with the package of supports offered. I don’t feel that is sufficient.

In that moment how can I protect the other children? Or can I save or keep my younger children safe?

“There is no one going to come and help me in that moment in those situations."

The mother told Judge Larkin: “Our daughter has been out of the house but with regards to fixing the problem where there are psychological issues going on, that hasn’t been addressed or explored. And she herself has stated that she is worried about her own behaviours and reactions.

Granting the three-month extension to the ICO, Judge Larkin stated: “I have to accept that the parents would not come in here and hand a child over to Tusla if they didn’t have serious grounded fears as to what threats the child had made.

“My view is that people don’t abandon their children if this is deemed to be abandonment. This is seeking help and they feel unable to give that help right now.” Judge Larkin stated that “if matters resolve themselves in the meantime, we can discharge the order and the child can return home on a supervision order”.

Judge Larkin said that “the parents need to know that something active by way of therapy is going to be introduced to break the cycle and attenuate their own fears in relation to their safety and that of the other children”.

Judge Larkin added that the Tusla supports will “also address the grounds that lead this young girl to make threats to her siblings and her parents that they are going to pay for her own happiness”.

Tusla testimony

A Tusla care worker told the court that the agency “doesn’t have any child and protection welfare concerns to stop this child going home today”.

She stated: “The only reason we are here seeking an extension to the care order is that the parents refuse to resume care of her.” The social worker said that the agency’s belief is that the girl’s behaviour “could be managed at home with various supports in place”.

The social worker also told the court the young teen “is getting on very well in foster placement. She likes it there. She has developed a good relationship with her foster carers.”

The social worker said: “We feel that her best interests are not being met by being in foster care and that she should be supported in her family of origin at home with her parents and siblings.” Judge Larkin extended the interim care order for a further three months and adjourned the case to September.