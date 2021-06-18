Man charged in connection with attempted Cork City carjacking

Incident took place on the Redforge Road in Blackpool
Man charged in connection with attempted Cork City carjacking

The man, who is aged in his 30s, is due before a sitting of Cork City District Court this morning. File Picture Colin Keegan: Collins Dublin

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 09:42
Steven Heaney

A man has been charged in relation to a carjacking incident in Cork City. 

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 9, a man approached a woman sitting in her car on the Redforge Road in Blackpool.

Armed with a knife, the man threatened the woman and demanded that she get out of her car. 

The woman did get out of the car but took its keys her. The man then got into her car, but not having the keys, he was unable to start it. 

He then threatened the woman once again, demanding she hand over her keys to him. 

The man subsequently dropped the knife and took and fled the area. 

Shortly after their arrival on Redforge road, gardaí were located the knife.

Yesterday morning, investigating detective gardaí, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and uniform officers from Watercourse Road, carried out a search at a house in Cork City. 

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at this location and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Child 'hysterical' when foster parent tried to bathe him, court hears
Rolex watches, diamond ring and a car among items seized by CAB Rolex watches, diamond ring and a car among items seized by CAB
Over €2.4m worth of tobacco seized at Dublin Port Over €2.4m worth of tobacco seized at Dublin Port
crimecarjackinggardaiplace: cork
Danielle McLaughlin death

Mother of Irishwoman murdered in India ‘devastated’ as suspect cites Covid-19 to apply for bail

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 14
  • 22
  • 28
  • 37
  • 45
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices