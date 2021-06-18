Man charged in connection with attempted Cork City carjacking

A man has been charged in relation to a carjacking incident in Cork City.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, June 9, a man approached a woman sitting in her car on the Redforge Road in Blackpool.

Armed with a knife, the man threatened the woman and demanded that she get out of her car.

The woman did get out of the car but took its keys her. The man then got into her car, but not having the keys, he was unable to start it.

He then threatened the woman once again, demanding she hand over her keys to him.

The man subsequently dropped the knife and took and fled the area.

Shortly after their arrival on Redforge road, gardaí were located the knife.

Yesterday morning, investigating detective gardaí, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and uniform officers from Watercourse Road, carried out a search at a house in Cork City.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at this location and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.