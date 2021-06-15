West Cork publican allowed friends to drink inside his bar in breach of Covid regulations 

A publican who allowed his golf friends to drink inside his bar in breach of Covid regulations has been told his actions were "profoundly disrespectful", including to those who have lost loved ones due to the pandemic.

Pascal O'Brien, of 3 South Square, Rosscarbery, Co Cork, runs O'Brien's Bar in the West Cork town and pleaded guilty to allowing people to drink inside the premises on October 10, 2020.

At that stage, the Government had announced new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including a limit for wet pubs of 15 customers at any one time, and only outdoors.

At Clonakilty District Court, Judge James McNulty was told that at 7.40pm on October 10, gardaí were on patrol and were inspecting the Rosscarbery area.

Sgt Paul Kelly said as gardaí approached the bar, they saw people standing outside, but through the window, one of the gardaí saw one group of people seated around a table and another group seated at the bar. Sgt Kelly said those inside were drinking beer, lager, and stout.

He said when those inside the bar spotted the gardaí, they left by the back door "in a hurry".

Gardaí counted at least seven people inside the pub. Officers then spoke to Mr O'Brien and cautioned him. He admitted that people had been drinking inside.

A file was sent to the DPP, who subsequently instructed the matter be dealt with at district court level.

Mr O'Brien's solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said his client had been in business for 33 years.

"He was open, there were people outside, but he had some of his old friends inside who he had been golfing with earlier that day," Mr Murphy said, adding that it was a "silly mistake".

"He has been closed effectively for 15 months," Mr Murphy said. "He apologises and accepts he was wrong."

'A terrible time for publicans'

Judge McNulty acknowledged that "it has been a terrible time for publicans" and said he would disregard one previous breach of licensing laws by Mr O'Brien some 20 years ago.

But he said: "I think his offending was profoundly disrespectful to other citizens, to those who have lost business, employment, and income, and to those who have lost loved ones due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

The judge said this was "the most culpable aspect of his offending".

The maximum fine for the breach of the regulations was €4,000 but on hearing Mr O'Brien was suffering financially due to the pandemic the judge said he would moderate it down to €500, with Mr O'Brien given six months to pay.