Cork heroin dealer admits charge just before trial starts

The €13,000 value of the heroin allows for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances
Cork heroin dealer admits charge just before trial starts

Eoin O’Sullivan is accused of having more than €13,000 worth of heroin for sale or supply at Grenagh in County Cork. File photo

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 20:04
Liam Heylin

The trial of a man accused of having more than €13,000 worth of heroin for sale or supply at Grenagh in County Cork was about to commence by judge and jury but the accused changed his plea.

Eoin O’Sullivan initially pleaded not guilty to a number of charges when he was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

A jury of four women and eight men was sworn in to hear the case before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin.

However, just as the case was about to start, defence senior counsel Blaise O’Carroll indicated that the accused man wished to be re-arraigned.

34-year-old Eoin O’Sullivan of 128 Comeragh Park, The Glen, Cork, then pleaded guilty to a charge that on February 26, 2020, he was in possession of Diamorphine at Clonard Avenue, Grenagh, County Cork, for the purpose of sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000.

The relevance of that amount is that it allows for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Mr O’Carroll SC said of the young man: “He has a problem with addiction. I would like a probation report.” Judge Ó Donnabháin said he would direct a probation report but that the accused would be remanded in custody until September 1 for that purpose in advance of sentencing.

Mr O’Carroll asked for the accused to be remanded on continuing bail.

The judge refused this application and said the defendant’s status had changed as he was now convicted of this serious drugs offence.

More in this section

Mother and son charged with alleged criminal damage at site using an excavator Mother and son charged with alleged criminal damage at site using an excavator
Young man awaits sentence for Cork City attack that left man with five stab wounds Young man awaits sentence for Cork City attack that left man with five stab wounds
Munster rape trial: Garda defends months-long delay in interviewing children Munster rape trial: Garda defends months-long delay in interviewing children
#courts#drugs crisisheroinplace: cork
Cork heroin dealer admits charge just before trial starts

Suspicious device reported in Dublin city

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 12, 2021

  • 5
  • 10
  • 17
  • 22
  • 29
  • 36
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices