Two arrested after man assaulted and robbed in Cork city

The victim attended Cork University Hospital and was later discharged.
As part of the investigation, Gardaí gathered CCTV footage and conducted house-to-house enquiries.

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 09:30
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have made two arrests in relation to an assault and robbery in Cork city earlier this month.

Shortly after midnight on June 4, a man walking on the Lower Glanmire Road was struck in the face and has his phone stolen by two men.

The victim attended Cork University Hospital and was later discharged.

The incident was reported to Mayfield Garda Station on June 6 and an investigation commenced.

Gardaí gathered CCTV footage and conducted house-to-house enquiries.

As a result, two men aged in their 20s were arrested in Cork city last night.

They are currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station.

