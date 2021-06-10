Man, aged in late teens, arrested following Cork cannabis seizure

Three packages of suspected cannabis herb worth an estimated €7,000 were seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána
Three packages of suspected cannabis herb worth an estimated €7,000 were seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 08:49
Michelle McGlynn

A man, aged in his late teens, has been arrested following a drug seizure in Cork yesterday.

Shortly after 9.30am, Gardaí from the Mallow District Drugs Unit were on routine patrol on Park Road, Mallow where a man was stopped and searched.

A gear bag was located nearby and it contained three packages of suspected cannabis herb worth an estimated €7,000.

The man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and brought to Mallow Garda Station.

He has since been charged and will appear before Mallow District Court on July 6.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

