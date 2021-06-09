Gsoc investigating arrest of 17-year-old boy

Gsoc is investigating an incident involving the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in the East Essex Street area of Dublin 2
Gsoc wants to hear from any potential witnesses especially those who may have captured the incident on CCTV, dash cams or mobile footage.

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 13:32
Michelle McGlynn

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is appealing for potential witnesses to an incident in Dublin city on Tuesday.

Gsoc is investigating an incident involving the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in the East Essex Street area of Dublin 2.

The incident occurred at about 9pm on June 1. Following the arrest, the boy was brought to Pearse Street Garda Station.

A Garda superintendent referred the matter to Gsoc in accordance with section 102 (1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, which references any matter where the conduct of a member of An Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

Gsoc wants to hear from any potential witnesses, especially those who may have captured the incident on CCTV, dash cams or mobile footage.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact Gsoc at 1890 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

