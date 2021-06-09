Corkman admits sending sexually explicit photo to girl in sexual exploitation case

Sentencing was adjourned until June 22 with the accused remanded on bail until then.
Corkman admits sending sexually explicit photo to girl in sexual exploitation case

The defendant was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on two charges. File photo: Dan Linehan

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 06:35
Liam Heylin

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty yesterday to communicating with a girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation and sending her sexually explicit material.

The defendant cannot be named because it would lead to the identification of the injured party due to the relationship between the parties.

The defendant was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on two charges – communicating by communication technology with a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation and sending sexually explicit material, namely a photograph of his penis to the child – both offences related to September 20, 2019.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until June 22 with the accused remanded on bail until then.

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Bank of Ireland has announced the creation of 130 new IT jobs over the next 12 months END 'Vulnerable' Cork woman avoids jail for setting up bank account used for laundering €10k
Auto thief in black balaclava trying to break into car 'Prolific car thief' jailed for Cork crime spree
Two arrested for recruiting money mules in text scam investigation Two arrested for recruiting money mules in text scam investigation
#courtssexual exploitationplace: cork
Corkman admits sending sexually explicit photo to girl in sexual exploitation case

Five sue for injuries claiming Kerry hotel lift 'tragically plummeted' to basement

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 5, 2021

  • 10
  • 16
  • 17
  • 24
  • 26
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices