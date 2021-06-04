Two juveniles arrested and weapons seized after reports of organised fight in Dublin

Gardaí have seized a number of weapons and arrested two male juveniles on public order offences in Kilbarrack, County Dublin, this evening.
Gardaí targeting anti-social behaviour under Operation Irene - responded to reports of an organised fight near the railway area in Kilbarrack, shortly after 5.30pm.
A group dispersed as they arrived, discarding a number of weapons as they fled.
The two youths were detained in a follow-up operation around an hour later and are currently being held at Raheny Garda Station.
Gardaí say they will continue to liaise with Irish Rail, and high visibility patrols will continue in the area over the bank holiday weekend.
Operation Irene is a policing operation targeting anti-social behaviour in north Dublin.