'Honcho' caught with €6.8k of cannabis in gear bag to be sentenced in Cork court

A young man who was caught at garda checkpoint in Innishannon in 2019 with a sports bag containing €6,800 worth of cannabis was caught again more recently with a small amount of the drug.

The sentencing judge said that of those in the car at Innishannon, Robert Sweetnam was “the honcho”.

He remanded the young man in custody until June 9. As for what will happen in relation to sentencing on that date, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “We will see.”

Defence barrister Jane Holland said that although Sweetnam was caught last July with a small amount of cannabis for his own use he had not come to any further adverse attention since that time.

However, Judge Ó Donnabháin referred back to November 12, 2019, and said: “He was the fella with the gear bag. He was the fella with the deals. He had two other unfortunates with him but this was the honcho.”

November 12, 2019

Garda Brian Noonan said officers at Innishannon got a strong smell of cannabis when they stopped a car at a checkpoint and found €6,800 worth of cannabis in a GAA gear bag.

Garda Noonan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in the case against Robert Sweetnam of Valley View, Killominogue, Innishannon, County Cork, that the incident occurred back on November 12, 2019.

“We were conducting a checkpoint at the skew bridge. We stopped a car driven by Robert Sweetnam.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle. He handed over a small deal bag of cannabis. In a further search of the car there was a gear bag with his name on it.

“Cannabis in it had a street value of €6,800. He made certain admissions. He said it was in his possession because he owed money,” Garda Noonan said.

"Not really learned his lesson"

Ms Hyland BL said: “This all arose out of him taking drugs. All of this is behind him now. There is urinalysis in court to prove that.” Sweetnam pleaded guilty to a charge of having cannabis for sale or supply.

When the judge heard that the young man had a small amount of cannabis in his possession last July – following the more serious drugs seizure in November 2019 – Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “This lad has not really learned his lesson.”

While there was reference to others in the car at the time of the drugs seizure in Innishannon, Sweetnam was the only person facing sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in relation to this matter.