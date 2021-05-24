Man charged following €23k cannabis seizure in Killarney

A man has been charged following the seizure of €23,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Kerry.
As part of ongoing investigations, gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit searched an apartment in Killarney town at around 11.30pm on Sunday, May 23.
During the search, gardaí seized €23,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, weighing scales and a number of plastic bags.
A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Killarney Garda Station.
He has since been charged and is due before Killarney District Court later this morning.