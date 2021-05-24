Man arrested after woman knocked from her bike and robbed in Cork

The incident occurred shortly before 4am on Sarsfield Road when a female cyclist was approached by a man who knocked her from her bike.
The incident occurred shortly before 4am on Thursday, May 20 on Sarsfield Road when a female cyclist was approached by a man who knocked her from her bike.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 09:35
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested after knocking a woman off her bicycle and cycling away with it in Cork.

The incident occurred shortly before 4am on Thursday, May 20 on Sarsfield Road when a female cyclist was approached by a man who knocked her from her bike.

The man stole her bike and fled the scene.

The woman did not require medical attention following the robbery.

Gardaí in Togher gathered CCTV and searched online ads as part of the investigation.

The stolen bicycle was spotted on a lost and found social media site and was recovered with the assistance of the Community Policing Unit.

Crime Prevention Officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said "We were able to track down this bicycle and return it to the owner far quicker as the lady had kept note of the serial number, which is located on the underside of the bicycle close to the pedals.

"We would recommend that everyone takes a photo of their bicycle, noting the serial number, and emails it back to themselves or stores it in the cloud.” 

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Sunday, May 23 and detained at Togher Garda Station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork District Court later this morning.

