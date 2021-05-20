Man escapes conviction after breaking lockdown rules to buy a dog

A 56-year Galway man has escaped a conviction after a court heard that his Covid-19 travel breach didn’t involve him leaving home “to get a gourmet burger or a take-out pint”.

Instead, David Cotter of Oranswell, Bushypark, Galway went on a 110km round trip to Limerick city during the first Covid-19 lockdown to collect a new dog for his family.

Solicitor for Mr Cotter, Daragh Hassett told Ennis District Court that Mr Cotter’s Covid-19 breach didn’t involve his client “going out to get a gourmet burger or a take-out pint”.

Mr Hassett said that the trip for the new dog “felt important to Mr Cotter and his family”.

Mr Hassett said that Mr Cotter hoped that the dog would improve the mood at home during the lockdown where his nine-year-old son was unable to meet any of his friends due to the restrictions.

Garda advice

On April 27 last year, Gardai initially advised Mr Cotter to turn around and go home on the approach to Limerick city.

However, Mr Cotter continued on his journey as he had arranged to pick up the dog.

Mr Hassett said that Mr Cotter has never been in court before “and is embarrassed to have a summons in his name”.

He said that Mr Cotter does recognise that “the county, country and world was in lockdown” and apologises to the Garda concerned.

Mr Hassett stated that he wouldn’t like Mr Cotter “to have the stigma of a Covid conviction on his record going forward”.

Pleaded guilty

Mr Cotter has pleaded guilty to breaking health regulations aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19 at Cratloemoyle roundabout, Cratlomoyle on the outskirts of Limerick.

Mr Hassett said that Mr Cotter had property overseas but his income has been wiped to nil by Covid-19.

Judge Sandra Murphy stated that Mr Cotter had embarked on “an innocent journey” and the only aggravating factor was that he was given a chance by the Garda to turn back but he continued on his journey.

Judge Murphy stated that she would strike out the matter if Mr Cotter pays €100 to the Court Discretionary Fund.

Judge Murphy told Mr Cotter that the €100 would go to a charity.