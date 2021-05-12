Limerick woman suffered 'inhumane injuries', had acid thrown in her face during assault at home, court told

A woman sustained "inhumane injuries" as she was assaulted, had acid thrown in her face, and boiling water poured on her during a sustained ordeal at her home.

A court in Limerick was told that Simone Lee, 41, is lucky to be alive after the ordeal at her home at Fairview Crescent in Garryowen.

Christopher Stokes, 37, from Sarsfield Avenue in Garryowen, appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with one count of threatening to kill Ms Lee, assault causing harm, and false imprisonment.

She remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The charges, which are denied, are alleged to have occurred on May 11.

Detective Garda Aled Harkin objected to bail. He told the court he believed Mr Stokes would try to “finish what he set out to do”.

It is alleged that during a visit to Ms Lee's home, Mr Stokes "became agitated" and threatened her and a visitor, Tim Fehin, 71.

Mr Stokes allegedly choked, and struck Ms Lee with a glass bottle, and barricaded the door of her home, before subjecting her to 'numerous physical assaults', Det Gda Harkin said.

It is alleged Mr Stokes punched Ms Lee and poured boiling water on her back, and that he poured "ammonia acid in her face three times".

It was further alleged Mr Stokes “placed a blag plastic bag over Ms Lee’s head and tried to suffocate her”.

The court heard Mr Fehin escaped from the house and raised the alarm. Ms Lee awoke to find her home on fire.

She was rescued by local firefighters and taken to hospital.

Mr Stokes, who was found inside the house, was arrested at the scene.

Det Gda Harkin said Ms Lee sustained “burns to her back, lips, and windpipe” and “an internal bleed on her brain”.

He said “extreme violence” was perpetrated on Ms Lee.

The accused’s solicitor, Sarah Ryan, said Mr Stokes has denied causing Ms Lee’s injuries.

Mr Stokes is also charged with threatening to kill Mr Fehin, and with falsely imprisoning him in Ms Lee’s home on May 11.

Judge Patricia Harney said she was refusing bail in light of “the nature and seriousness of the charges”.

She remanded him to Limerick Prison to re-appear before Limerick District Court again via video link, on May 18.