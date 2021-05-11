Man refused bail following Cork city stabbing 

Two men contacted each other by Snapchat and met in the mid-afternoon in Cork city where they fought and one stabbed the other in the leg — severing an artery.

That was the allegation made by Detective Garda Pat Connery of Togher garda station who objected to bail being granted to the accused man, David Burke, on the basis that the accused would commit further serious offences if granted bail.

“It is alleged that at 4pm (on Monday, May 10) he took a knife from his home and went to the junction of Magazine Road and Dorgan’s Road and met Luke Hayes whom he knew.

“There was a fight between the two and Mr Burke stabbed him in the leg cutting an artery. An ambulance arrived and took him to hospital where he still remains.

“Gardaí went to Mr Burke’s house and he was caught with blood-stained clothing and there was a blood-stained knife at his home,” Det Garda Connery said.

CCTV footage

The detective said there was CCTV coverage of the alleged assault and there was also coverage of it on a mobile phone and on a dashcam.

Det Garda Connery said it was alleged the defendant and injured party contacted each other through Snapchat.

“Gardaí are fearful a similar incident could occur between the two persons,” he said.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer called the accused to give evidence and said gardaí were concerned he would not turn up in court if given bail. Burke said, “I will turn up.”

He said he experienced memory loss as a result of drugs. Judge Olann Kelleher asked him what he was doing about that. He said he was attending treatment.

Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded 30-year-old Burke of Mount Carmel, Glasheen Road, Cork, in custody for one week on the charge of assault causing harm to Luke Hayes and possession of a knife. The injured party is also aged around 30.