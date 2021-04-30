Three people charged in relation to €1m suspected drug seizures in Meath

On Thursday, gardaí seized more €1m in suspected cocaine, cannabis, and tablets
Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 21:50

Three people have been charged in relation to a suspected drug seizure in Meath.

On Thursday, gardaí seized more €1m in suspected cocaine, cannabis, and tablets.

The seizure was made as a result of an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Navan Detective Unit and the Meath Divisional Drug Unit.

Gardaí located and seized around €70,000 of suspected cocaine after a vehicle was intercepted in Slane.

Woman arrested at the scene

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a woman in her early 30s, was arrested at the scene.

In a follow-up search of a residence in Wilkinstown, gardaí seized around €480,000 of suspected cannabis herb, around €400,000 of suspected tablets (Alprazolam, Diazepam, and MDMA), and around €70,000 of suspected cocaine.

Gardaí also seized an industrial tablet press and other drug paraphernalia, documentation, and phones during this follow up search.

Two arrests at scene of second seizure

A woman in her early 30s and a man in his late 30s were arrested at the scene.

Gardaí said that “the three arrested persons have now all been charged in relation to this investigation”.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday.

