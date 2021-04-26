Gardaí renew appeal for information in Tipperary man's murder

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have launched an appeal for information in relation to the murder of William Delaney on the day of his 59th birthday.

Mr Delaney, who was originally from Tipperary, went missing on January 30, 2019, in Portlaoise where he lived.

Gardaí have established that Mr Delaney collected his welfare payment at Portlaoise Post Office after leaving Portlaoise General Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Mr Delaney was last seen at approximately 3pm that day in Monasterevin, Co Kildare where he called to visit a relative who lived in the area.

The relation wasn’t at home but Mr Delaney was seen outside the premises, which is situated on the old Cork-Dublin Road directly opposite a local landmark known as the Hazel Hotel.

Mr Delaney was then reported missing by his family on March 6, 2019.

In June 2019, Gardaí received information that Mr Delaney had been killed and that his body had been buried at a location in Laois but following a comprehensive search in the area surrounding the Rock of Dunamaise, no remains were discovered.

Gardaí believe that people in the community have information and have not yet come forward.

Speaking today, Superintendent John Lawless Portlaoise Garda Station, said “I am appealing to any members of the public who have information on the murder of William Delaney, or the whereabouts of his remains to come forward.

“You may have vital information which could help us. Information which may seem insignificant might help with this investigation.”

Crimestoppers chairman John Murphy said: “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.

“The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction. I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact,” he said.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.