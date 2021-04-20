Dubai pair's constitutional challenge over hotel quarantine adjourned

Kirstie McGrath leaving the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry, Dublin on April 13 after serving the mandatory quarantine period. Picture: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 15:35
Ann O’Loughlin

A constitutional challenge by two women who were arrested for refusing to quarantine in a hotel after they returned from a trip to Dubai has been adjourned to next month.

Niamh Mulreany, aged 25, and Kirstie McGrath, aged 30, were arrested at Dublin Airport on their return from Dubai for breaches of the Health Act on April 2.

The arrest and subsequent court action resulted in a constitutional challenge against the State over the mandatory hotel quarantine laws.

Ms Mulreany, of Scarlett Row, and Ms McGrath, Rialto, both Dublin, were released from Mountjoy Prison after the terms of the bail they got in the district court were varied to allow them to quarantine in a hotel following initiation of the High Court challenge. 

After serving the mandatory quarantine period in the hotel, they were released from there.

The women, both mothers, had travelled to Dubai for cosmetic procedures but did not undergo them.

Their constitutional challenge case has yet to be heard and it was mentioned briefly before Mr Justice Charles Meenan today, when he was told their lawyers were seeking an extension of time to file a further application in the case.

Lawyers for the State parties, including the DPP, said time was also needed for them to file opposition papers.

The judge adjourned the matter to May 11.

#covid-19quarantine#courts
