'Possible link' between Johnson & Johnson vaccine and very rare blood clots - EMA

There is a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots, the European medicines regulator has said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that a warning should be added to the product information for the Janssen jab.

However, it said that the "overall benefits of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects".

The EMA said in a statement on Tuesday that it found a "possible link to very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets" with the vaccine.

The regulator's safety committee said that these events should be listed as very rare side effects of the vaccine.

The safety committee “concluded that a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information for Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen.”

A statement revealed that the safety committee “took into consideration all currently available evidence including eight reports from the United States of serious cases of unusual blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets, one of which had a fatal outcome”.

More than seven million people had received the J&J vaccine in the US.

The EMA said that all cases occurred in people under the age of 60 years and within three weeks after vaccination, the majority in women.

"Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed," a statement added.

The EMA said that the blood clots occurred mostly “at unusual sites such as in veins in the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, CVST) and the abdomen (splanchnic vein thrombosis) and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding”.

They said these cases were “were very similar to the cases that occurred with the Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca”.

Around 600,000 doses of the vaccines are due for delivery to Ireland between April and June this year.

The EMA originally approved the J&J vaccine for use last March.

The company said earlier this month that it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into reports of rare blood clots in some recipients.

“We have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities,” Johnson & Johnson said.

“We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe.”

US regulators recommended a pause to give time to investigate reports of a rare blood-clotting side effect.

The move was made out of an “abundance of caution”, the US Food and Drugs Administration and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement.