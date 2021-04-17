Gardaí discover €50,000 of cannabis in wooded area of Co Clare

Gardaí seized €50,000 worth of drugs during an operation linked to ongoing investigations into the activities of criminal gangs involved in the sale and supply of drugs.
During the search of a wooded area near Clarecastle yesterday, suspected cannabis with a street value of €50,000 was seized.
Two men were arrested, one in his mid-forties and the other ages in his late fifties.
They are currently being detained at Garda stations in the Clare Garda Division where they can be held for up to seven days.
In follow-up searches conducted at a number of locations in the Ennis area, Gardaí seized approximately €2,000 of suspected cocaine and drug dealing paraphernalia.
All the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing with further updates to follow.