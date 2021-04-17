Gardaí discover €50,000 of cannabis in wooded area of Co Clare

Two men were arrested, one in his mid-forties and the other ages in his late fifties.
Gardaí discover €50,000 of cannabis in wooded area of Co Clare

During the search of a wooded area near Clarecastle yesterday, suspected cannabis with a street value of €50,000 was seized.

Sat, 17 Apr, 2021 - 14:32
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí seized €50,000 worth of drugs during an operation linked to ongoing investigations into the activities of criminal gangs involved in the sale and supply of drugs.

During the search of a wooded area near Clarecastle yesterday, suspected cannabis with a street value of €50,000 was seized.

Two men were arrested, one in his mid-forties and the other ages in his late fifties.

They are currently being detained at Garda stations in the Clare Garda Division where they can be held for up to seven days.

In follow-up searches conducted at a number of locations in the Ennis area, Gardaí seized approximately €2,000 of suspected cocaine and drug dealing paraphernalia.

All the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing with further updates to follow.

Read More

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault in Longford that left man hospitalised

More in this section

Woman, 30, arrested following €17k drug seizure in Louth Woman, 30, arrested following €17k drug seizure in Louth
Garda stock Armed gardaí seize suspected firearms in Mayo
Law and justice concept Man sexually assaulted two women two days after release from prison
drugscrime
Fatal Car Crash near Delvin, Co. Westmeath

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault in Longford that left man hospitalised

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

  • 4
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices