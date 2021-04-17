Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault in Longford that left man hospitalised

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred yesterday evening in Longford Town.

At around 8.30pm, a man in his 20s received a number of lacerations to his legs.

It is believed he had been assaulted by a number of males outside a house at Glebe View.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where he is being treated for his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The suspects are believed to have fled the area in a blue 05 Citroen C5. The car was found burnt out a short time later between Ballycloghan and Moydow.

Another vehicle, a gold Nissan Almera that was seen in the Moydow area last night, is of interest to Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Glebe View area of Longford between 7pm and 9pm to come forward.

They are also keen to speak to anyone in the Keel Moydow area between 7pm and 10pm, who may have seen these vehicles.

Additionally Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage - including dash-cam - from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0571, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.