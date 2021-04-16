Case against Doneraile murder accused adjourned

The case against the 62-year-old man accused of murdering pensioner Mary O’Keeffe, whose body was found in a burning car in Doneraile, Co Cork was adjourned for another month yesterday.

Michael Leonard of Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, County Limerick, appeared again at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the matter had been adjourned for preparation and service of a book of evidence and that the book was not yet ready.

He applied to have the case adjourned until May 14 with the accused remanded in custody until then.

Defence solicitor, Kevin Power, who was present in court had not objection to the adjournment application.

Michael Leonard is accused of murder contrary to common law on February 4 of 72-year-old Mary O’Keeffe at Dromdeer East, Doneraile, County Cork.

Medical assistance for Leonard in prison was directed following his first court appearance. This assistance was to include psychological and physical assistance, including a psychiatric assessment.

The late Ms O’Keeffe lived in Dromahane near Mallow in Co Cork and worked as a cook. She is survived by her three sons.

A post-mortem was carried out on her body at Cork University Hospital on February 5.

The results of the post-mortem, which was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Margaret Bolster, were not released.

The alarm was raised on February 4 when a passer-by spotted a car on fire near the Coillte forest in Doneraile.

Ms O’Keeffe was pronounced dead at the scene.