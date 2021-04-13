Gardaí issue witness appeal after Tipperary assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in the Tipperary town of Carrick On Suir last Friday.
Shortly after 8pm on April 9, a group of youths assaulted a man as he exited a petrol station in Greenside, Carrick On Suir.
The man was attacked in the petrol station's forecourt.
He attended Tipperary South General Hospital and was later discharged.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information or who may have witnessed this incident to call them.
Gardaí are also appealing to any road user who was in the Greenside area and who may have camera footage to call Clonmel Garda station on 052-6177640, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.