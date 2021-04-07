Cork man arrested after cocaine worth €50k seized

Over €50,000 worth of cocaine was allegedly seized at a property in Ballincollig and yesterday a 48-year-old man was formally arrested for the purpose of bringing a serious drugs charge against him.

Detective Garda Fergal Ashcroft formally arrested Arthur Ward of An Caisleán Close, Ballincollig, County Cork, and charged him with having cocaine on July 17 2020 at his home for the purpose of sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000 – the threshold figure for a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless there are exceptional circumstances.