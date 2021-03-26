Man arrested in Cork city as part of investigation into alleged insurance fraud

A man has been arrested in Cork city as part of ongoing Garda investigations into allegations of insurance fraud.
Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man, who aged in his 30s, earlier this afternoon.
He was being detained last night under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
It is the second arrest made as part of the investigation, following one in Dublin last June.
A file has already been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Gardaí say a further file will be submitted once this aspect of the investigation is complete.