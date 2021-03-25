Car displaying 'failed dangerous' NCT sticker seized by gardaí

A car has been seized after it was spotted being driven while displaying a ‘Failed Dangerous’ NCT sticker.

The incident occurred in Dublin after gardaí from Mountjoy Station spotted a learner driver allegedly unaccompanied and "on the phone”.

The car was still displaying a ‘Failed Dangerous’ sticker from an NCT centre following a recent failure, gardaí said.

Gardaí stated on Twitter: "Gardaí on patrol from Mountjoy Garda Station spotted this vehicle L Driver unaccompanied on the phone with car still displaying ‘Failed Dangerous’ sticker from NCT centre following a recent failure."

Gardaí added that the vehicle was seized.

— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 25, 2021

Separately, a national speed enforcement operation will take place from 7am tomorrow in an effort to remind drivers of the dangers of speed.

The 24-hour operation will be carried out by gardaí and will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 speed enforcement zones.

The aim of the National Slow Down Day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

An RSA report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one-third of all fatal collisions during that time.