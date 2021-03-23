Speed enforcement operation to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding

A national slow down day will take place this week in an effort to remind drivers of the dangers of speed.

The national speed enforcement operation will take place from 7am on March 26 and will be in place for 24-hours.

The Gardaí will carry out the operation, which is supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and it will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 speed enforcement zones.

It comes as the road deaths from 2020 increased from the number in 2019.

Last year, there were 137 fatal collisions on Irish roads resulting in 148 fatalities.

The number of roads deaths is up eight from 2019.

The aim of the Slow Down Day is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

“The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads,” read a statement.

An RSA report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one-third of all fatal collisions during that time.

“While most drivers and riders drive safely and within these limits, there are unfortunately still those who do not,” said Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon of the Roads Policing Bureau.

“National Slow Down Day is about making our roads and our communities safer. During the current Covid-19 restrictions we have seen an increase in the number of vulnerable users on our roads.

“Despite reduced volumes of traffic on our roads the levels of speed has increased.”

Chief Supt McMahon has urged all road users to adjust their speed “to all the road, traffic and weather conditions which prevail at any given time”.

As a general rule, a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions.

“It goes without saying this is not only for one day, but for every day. We will continue to maintain our focus on non-compliant drivers as they pose a risk to themselves and other road users,” added Chief Supt McMahon.

The CEO of the RSA has reminded drivers that by slowing down they can save lives.

“Hit at 60km/h, a pedestrian has only a 10% chance of survival. Hit at 30km/h, a pedestrian has a 90% chance of survival,” said Sam Waide.

“Slowing down behaviour saves lives, particularly when road conditions are wet. This means increased braking distances. In these conditions you need to slow down and leave a greater distance between you and the vehicle in front.

“It’s also vital that your tyres are in a roadworthy condition. Make sure they have not fallen below the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm and check the pressure regularly.