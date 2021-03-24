Ennis man charged with murder of mother-of-two

An Ennis man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-two Sharon Bennett.

Patrick Ballard (34) appeared at Ennis District Court on Wednesday, after being charged with the murder of the Wexford native.

He has been on remand in prison after being initially charged with the assault causing harm of Ms Bennett (29) in the Market area of Ennis on Thursday, January 28, last.

Ms Bennett died 13 days later at University Hospital Limerick.

Det Garda Noelle Bergin gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the accused at 10.30am on Wednesday before court.

Det Garda Bergin told the court that Ballard, of Ashford Court Hotel, Ennis, made “no reply” in response to caution and charge.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan applied that the initial charge of assault causing harm against the accused be withdrawn now that the murder charge has been made.

Judge Patrick Durcan acceded to that request and struck out the assault causing harm charge.

Judge Durcan stated that as it is a murder charge, the question of bail in the district court does not arise.

He granted legal aid to solicitor, Tara Godfrey, concerning the murder charge.

Ms Godfrey applied that Patrick Ballard have a psychiatric assessment while on remand in prison and Judge Durcan granted that application.

Judge Durcan directed that the completed assessment be made available to Ms Godfrey and that she also write to the prison governor concerning his direction to have the assessment carried out.

The accused and Ms Bennett, a mother of two girls, aged nine and six, from a previous relationship, were in a relationship at the time.

Judge Durcan remanded Ballard in custody to re-appear before Gort District Court on Thursday, March 25.