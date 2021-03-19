Residents win legal challenge over permission for Cork incinerator 

Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment says it will now seek to have permission quashed
Residents win legal challenge over permission for Cork incinerator 

Ringaskiddy Residents Association protesters in 2018 Kathleen Tuohy, Carmel Barrett and Cora Sisk. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 15:39
Ann O’Loughlin

A local environmental group has won its legal challenge over the granting of planning permission for a €160m incinerator at Ringaskiddy in Cork Harbour.

The High Court's Mr Justice David Barniville ruled on Friday that Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment was entitled to succeed on two of its 11 grounds of challenge to a planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála in May 2018.

He will make final orders in the case later after the sides have considered the 241-page judgment.

The board granted permission to Indaver Ireland Ltd for the development by a five to two majority after an inspector with ABP had recommended refusal.

In his judgment, the judge found the board’s decision was affected by objective bias by reason of prior involvement of one of its members, Conall Boland, the then deputy chairperson of the board. This related to work that he did in 2004 when employed by a firm of consultants — RPS MCOS Consulting Engineers — who were engaged by Indaver to make submissions to Cork County Council and Cork City Council on reviews to those councils waste management plans.

The judge was satisfied the work done by Mr Boland had a “clear, rational and cogent” connection with Indaver’s application to the board for permission for the development of the waste to energy facility at Ringaskiddy.

He also found in favour of the group in relation to certain arguments made concerning the interpretation of Strategic Infrastructure Development provisions of the 2000 Planning Act.

The judge will make final orders in the case later after the sides have considered the judgment.

David Holland SC, for the applicants, said that arising from the judgment, his side would be seeking the permission should be quashed.

The judge said he would “need a lot of persuasion” to reach a conclusion he should quash the permission without returning the matter for reconsideration by the board but said he hoped to have final orders determined quickly after hearing submissions.

He has adjourned the matter for mention to April 13.

More in this section

gavel Father in €30k child maintenance arrears sent to the cells over Spain trip
Police Stock Woman charged with attempted murder after Belfast stabbings
gavel Opportunistic thief 'could not resist' taking bank keys 
corkplace: ringaskiddy
Body of man found onMadison Road, Kilmainham

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious aggravated burglary in Clare

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 43
  • 45
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices