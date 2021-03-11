Irish consumers lost €22m in online shopping fraud last year

Gardaí say it has become more prevalent during the pandemic 
Irish consumers lost €22m in online shopping fraud last year

Gardaí say up to 10m online transactions were carried out over the Christmas shopping period, with a 50% increase in reports of online fraud last year.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 09:36
Nicole Glennon

Irish consumers lost €22m in online shopping fraud last year, data from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland shows.

The fraud occurs when a  buyer doesn’t receive the goods after making payments, or receives fake/counterfeit goods or goods not as described. The seller can also be conned, having sent their goods and do not receive payment.

Gardaí say this has become more prevalent during the Covid 19 pandemic as more and more people are shopping online.

Gardaí say up to 10m online transactions were carried out over the Christmas shopping period with a 50% increase in reports of online fraud last year.

Gardaí are advising people not to use public Wi-Fi when making payments, to never purchase through social media, and to ensure websites have an "https" at the beginning of the web address and a padlock symbol displayed beside the URL before the purchase is made, which indicates a secure connection.

40242008/readmore]

More in this section

Woman spared jail for stealing French tourist's wallet in Cork Woman spared jail for stealing French tourist's wallet in Cork
Young Corkman jailed for threatening to burn his mother's bedroom down Young Corkman jailed for threatening to burn his mother's bedroom down
Two due in court over alleged blackmail attempt targeting an Irish OnlyFans content creator Two due in court over alleged blackmail attempt targeting an Irish OnlyFans content creator
online fraud#covid-19banking & payments federation irelandonline shopping
Garda

Gardaí search site in relation to murdered teenager

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 26
  • 31
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices