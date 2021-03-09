Gardaí investigating PUP fraud arrest second man in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a second man as part of an investigation into fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment (PUP) claims.

Officers seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP), assisted by GNECB personnel arrested the man, 35, in the Midleton area of Cork this morning.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent claiming of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The man is currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act 2007 and he can be detained for up to seven days.

Another man, aged in his 40s, was arrested in Cork on December 8 last year.

Details of 73 people obtained

Gardaí said 73 people have now been identified as having had their details fraudulently obtained in order to claim the PUP.

All 73 people received an email purportedly from the Courts Service Ireland looking for them to do jury duty.

This email asked for personal information including their PPS number, name, address, date of birth and mother’s maiden name.

These details were then used to apply online for and claim the Covid payment of €350 per person each week.

It is estimated that €187,000 was paid out in relation to the 73 people targeted. Gardaí said their investigations ongoing.