Further violence feared in dissident-crime gang row after double shooting

Further violence between dissident republicans and a Dublin criminal gang is feared after a young mum was left critically injured in a shooting at her home.

A man was also shot, and suffered serious injuries in a linked incident, both of which occurred in a south inner city flats complex on Saturday.

Gardaí are investigating if the three dissidents were sent down from the North by a senior New IRA figure to shoot the man "as a warning".

It is not clear if this warning is linked to either a personal row or a criminal feud. A number of sources have suggested it does not appear to be linked to “republican” issues, which raises questions as to what level in the New IRA knew about this.

Shot in the stomach

It is thought the man was shot in the stomach by the dissidents and his body dumped. He later attended hospital.

During this time, an armed gunman targeted a flat in the Bernard Curtis complex in Bluebell, perhaps on the suspicion the dissidents were using it.

But the gunman ended up shooting a young mother several times at her home, inflicting critical injuries.

There are reports a well-known local criminal is suspected of being involved in the shooting.

The three republicans were arrested by gardaí afterwards, but later released without charge.

All three are known in republican circles and one of them is the son of a senior dissident leader. All are originally from Belfast.

A fourth man, not linked to the trio, was also arrested.

Gardaí are gathering CCTV footage in the area.

Local gardaí are being assisted by the Special Detective Unit.

Some sources fear the dissidents “with their own image to protect” will seek revenge on local criminals.