Gardaí seize €20k of cigarettes at Covid checkpoint

The man was caught by gardaí after turning away from a checkpoint in Blanchardstown
A man in his 40s was arrested under money laundering legislation following the seizure of cigarettes worth €20,000 in Blanchardstown. Photo: Garda Traffic

Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 11:43
Caitlín Griffin

A man has been arrested by gardaí following the seizure of cigarettes worth €20,000 and a large sum of cash.

The man in his 40s was arrested on March 1 under the money laundering legislation.

It happened at a checkpoint on Waterville Road in Blanchardstown, west Dublin, when gardaí saw a car turning away from the checkpoint.

Gardaí searched the car and found a substantial amount of cigarettes and €4,200 in cash.

The man has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

