Gardaí seize €20k of cigarettes at Covid checkpoint

A man has been arrested by gardaí following the seizure of cigarettes worth €20,000 and a large sum of cash.
The man in his 40s was arrested on March 1 under the money laundering legislation.
It happened at a checkpoint on Waterville Road in Blanchardstown, west Dublin, when gardaí saw a car turning away from the checkpoint.
Gardaí searched the car and found a substantial amount of cigarettes and €4,200 in cash.
The man has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.
