Detector dog James helps sniff out €1.2m worth of cannabis and cannabis-infused 'jelly sweets'

Revenue officials have seized 55kgs of herbal cannabis and 2kgs for cannabis-infused ‘jelly sweets’ at Dublin port.
The drugs were seized during routine operations yesterday, and have a combined estimated value of €1.2m.
The drugs were concealed in suitcases stored in the driver’s cab of a commercial vehicle, which had disembarked a ferry coming from Holyhead.
Revenue detector dog James helped sniff out the hidden stash.
An Irish man, aged in his 50s, has been arrested in connection with the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing.