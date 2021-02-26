Three arrested after cannabis worth €720,000 seized

Three men have been arrested and cannabis with an estimated street value of €720,000 has been seized during Garda operations in Meath, Dublin, and Louth.
Some 36kg of cannabis (pending analysis) was seized along with €22,000 in cash.
Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Revenue Customs and the Garda Dog Unit, stopped and searched four vehicles in Ashbourne and west Dublin.
Four addresses in Dublin, Meath, and Louth were also searched.
Three males, two aged in their 30s and one in his 40s, have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Ashbourne and Ronanstown Garda Stations.
Speaking today Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Organised and Serious Crime, said the seizure "demonstrates the value of ongoing positive working relationships forged by An Garda Síochána with partner agencies, in Ireland, with the Revenue Customs Service."
"We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to tackle organised crime that impacts negatively on communities."