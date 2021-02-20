Gardaí make arrests after drugs seizures worth more than €350k in Mayo and Laois

The cannabis plants were discovered yesterday after an early morning search yesterday. 
The seized cannabis plants discovered in Co Laois. Picture: Gardaí

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 10:32
Ciarán Sunderland

A man has been charged in connection with the seizure of €270,000 worth of drugs in Co Laois.

The cannabis plants were found during the search of a house in Mountrath just after 8am yesterday.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and has now been charged.

He is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court this afternoon at 2pm. 

Meanwhile, an estimated €80,000 worth of cannabis has been seized in Co Mayo.

€3,500 euro in cash was also found during the search of a house in Ballina last night.

A man in his 50s and woman in her 20s have been arrested.

They are being questioned at Ballina Garda Station, where they can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations are ongoing. 

