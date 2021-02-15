Man arrested after €85,500 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Mayo

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €85,500 worth of suspected cocaine and a further €1,400 in suspected cannabis in Mayo.
Gardaí attached to the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit made the detection at approximately 1pm yesterday when a man was observed retrieving suspected cocaine at a rural location in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.
Approximately €80,000 of suspected cocaine was seized at this location and a man is in his early 30s was subsequently arrested.
During a follow-up search of an address in Ballinrobe, Gardaí located a further €5,500 worth of suspected cocaine, €1,400 in suspected Cannabis Herb, a suspected cocaine press, moulds, and a small quantity of cash.
The drugs seized are subject to forensic analysis.
The man is due to appear before Galway District Court later today.