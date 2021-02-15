Man arrested after €85,500 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Mayo

A further €1,400 in suspected cannabis was also seized
Gardaí have seized €85,500 worth of suspected cocaine, and a further €1,400 in suspected cannabis in Ballinrobe Co Mayo

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 13:16
Nicole Glennon

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €85,500 worth of suspected cocaine and a further €1,400 in suspected cannabis in Mayo. 

Gardaí attached to the Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit made the detection at approximately 1pm yesterday when a man was observed retrieving suspected cocaine at a rural location in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

Approximately €80,000 of suspected cocaine was seized at this location and a man is in his early 30s was subsequently arrested.

During a follow-up search of an address in Ballinrobe, Gardaí located a further €5,500 worth of suspected cocaine, €1,400 in suspected Cannabis Herb, a suspected cocaine press, moulds, and a small quantity of cash.

The drugs seized are subject to forensic analysis.

The man is due to appear before Galway District Court later today.

